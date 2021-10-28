OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 4,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.85. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

