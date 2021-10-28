ON Semiconductor Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.23 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.