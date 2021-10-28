Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

OMGA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

OMGA opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.