Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

