Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.