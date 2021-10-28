OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €38.40 ($45.18) and last traded at €38.40 ($45.18). 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($44.24).

The company has a market capitalization of $669.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.74 and its 200-day moving average is €37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

