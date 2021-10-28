Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI opened at $43.91 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.