Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

