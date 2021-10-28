Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.29% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,774 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

BDTX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

