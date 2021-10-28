Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

