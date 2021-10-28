Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 8,324 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NXPI opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

