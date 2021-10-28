Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

