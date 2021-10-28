Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCDGF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.