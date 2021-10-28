Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 940.0 days.

OBYCF remained flat at $$8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

