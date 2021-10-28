O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.820 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 56,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

