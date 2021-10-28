Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,892. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
