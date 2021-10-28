Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,892. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

