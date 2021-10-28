Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 815,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $90,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.