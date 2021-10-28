Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,064 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Carvana worth $88,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock worth $166,864,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $291.53 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

