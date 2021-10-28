Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. Nova Leap Health has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.99.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $95,050 in the last ninety days.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

