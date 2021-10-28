NorthWestern Co. (NWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 31st

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.00 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

