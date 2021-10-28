Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.200-$25.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

NYSE:NOC traded down $29.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,989. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.42 and a 200-day moving average of $363.40. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

