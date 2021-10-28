Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $55,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

