Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,417 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $54,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

