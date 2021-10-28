Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,145 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $54,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 866,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 320,957 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 116,056 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

