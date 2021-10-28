Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,746 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $57,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $173.17 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

