Northern Trust Corp Buys 16,211 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Umpqua worth $57,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after buying an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after buying an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,528,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,661,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.