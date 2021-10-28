Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 1,242.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:NSTD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 3,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.