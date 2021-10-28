Nord/LB Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €77.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.90 ($85.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 12 month high of €80.90 ($95.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.40 and its 200-day moving average is €72.48.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.