Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Up 42.7% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00007520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.04 or 0.99804372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.23 or 0.06856393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,730,600 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

