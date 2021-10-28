Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Trading Down 4.2%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 4,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 228,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

