Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NDLS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 328,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.77 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

