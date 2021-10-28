Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
NDLS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 328,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.77 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.
In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
