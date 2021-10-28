Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 23,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,182,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health makes up 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 3.49% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

