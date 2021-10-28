NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.60% of NICE worth $93,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE opened at $276.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.72. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.