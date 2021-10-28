NFTX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $750,798.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $750,798.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $152.05 or 0.00249445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00207998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,286 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.