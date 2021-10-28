NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.34

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.34 and traded as low as C$23.70. NFI Group shares last traded at C$23.79, with a volume of 124,104 shares traded.

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.42.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -515.60%.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

