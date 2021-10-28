NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 586.0% in October

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NextSource Materials stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 68,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,806. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

