Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at UBS Group

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGT. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.97.

TSE NGT opened at C$71.09 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.85 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 39.57%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

