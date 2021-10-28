Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Raised by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 404,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,649. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

