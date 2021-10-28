New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 163,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

