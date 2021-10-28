Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after acquiring an additional 261,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

