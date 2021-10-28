Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.35% of IRIDEX worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. IRIDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.26.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

