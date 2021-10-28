Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $13,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $202.10 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.