Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 649,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

