Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,168 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,168 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,496,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $320.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $345.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

