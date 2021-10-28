Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $305.20 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $325.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,479. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

