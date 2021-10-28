NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $396,185.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

