Needham & Company LLC Trims Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price to $85.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.