Needham & Company LLC Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

WNS traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

