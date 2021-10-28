Needham & Company LLC Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.
WNS traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
