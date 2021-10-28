Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $220.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $187.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $33,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $25,322,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

