NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $40.20. 3,177,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,440. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

